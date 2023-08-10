The Green Mountain Athletic Association awarded Evan Pidgeon of South Burlington High School’s Class of 2023 a $1,000 scholarship.
Pidgeon will attend the University of Vermont and major in exercise science.
His interest in running began when he joined the indoor track team his freshman year, and in his junior year he transitioned to fall cross-country.
Although Pidgeon has been a standout runner for South Burlington, his greatest running experience has been starting the track program at the Folsom School in South Hero. Being both an athlete and a coach has given him a unique perspective and helped him grow as a runner. He also plays basketball and soccer.
Pidgeon isn't the only runner in his family, as his grandfather is still running at 80-plus years.
The Green Mountain Athletic Association is Vermont’s largest running club. Its mission is to promote good health, friendship and fitness through running. The group sponsors 11 races throughout the year.
