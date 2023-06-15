On Monday, June 5, 2023, the South Burlington High School Annual All-Sports Award Night was held at FH Tuttle Middle School. Major athletic awards were given out to the following seniors.
Outstanding Male Athlete: Ryan Sweet
Outstanding Female Athlete: Miranda Hayes
Gary Iverson Memorial Award: Andrew Chandler
Donna Spooner Memorial Award: Mia Kaczmarek
Female Booster Sportsmanship Award: Cassie Scarpa
Male Booster Sportsmanship Award: Will Hershberg
Female Athletic Council Scholar-Athlete Award: Izzy Redzic
Male Athletic Council Scholar-Athlete Award: Rex Jewell
Special Athletic Council Awards: Brooks Balkan, Clara Margulius, Evan Pidgeon, Hannah White and TJ Maclay
NFHS Award of Excellence: Lily Hankes and Evan Knoth
Unified Sports Unsung Hero Award: Sydnee Ambrosino
Outstanding Unified Sports Athlete: Keyshawn Brochu
Coaches of the Year
Fall: Lindsay Austin-Hawley
Winter: Sean Jones
Spring: Gar Smith
Athletic Director Award for 12 athletes:
Brooks Balkan, Sophia Bouffard, Bennett Bridges, Ollie Cloutier, Miranda Hayes, Evan Knoth, Vaughn Larkin, Taylor Larose, Izzy Redzic, Cassie Scarpa, Ryan Sweet, Hannah White and Oliver Vogt.
The evening was sponsored by the S.B.H.S. Boosters.
