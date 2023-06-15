On Monday, June 5, 2023, the South Burlington High School Annual All-Sports Award Night was held at FH Tuttle Middle School. Major athletic awards were given out to the following seniors.

Outstanding Male Athlete: Ryan Sweet

Outstanding Female Athlete: Miranda Hayes

Gary Iverson Memorial Award: Andrew Chandler

Donna Spooner Memorial Award: Mia Kaczmarek

Female Booster Sportsmanship Award: Cassie Scarpa

Male Booster Sportsmanship Award: Will Hershberg

Female Athletic Council Scholar-Athlete Award: Izzy Redzic

Male Athletic Council Scholar-Athlete Award: Rex Jewell

Special Athletic Council Awards: Brooks Balkan, Clara Margulius, Evan Pidgeon, Hannah White and TJ Maclay

NFHS Award of Excellence: Lily Hankes and Evan Knoth

Unified Sports Unsung Hero Award: Sydnee Ambrosino

Outstanding Unified Sports Athlete: Keyshawn Brochu

Coaches of the Year

Fall: Lindsay Austin-Hawley

Winter: Sean Jones

Spring: Gar Smith

Athletic Director Award for 12 athletes:

Brooks Balkan, Sophia Bouffard, Bennett Bridges, Ollie Cloutier, Miranda Hayes, Evan Knoth, Vaughn Larkin, Taylor Larose, Izzy Redzic, Cassie Scarpa, Ryan Sweet, Hannah White and Oliver Vogt.

The evening was sponsored by the S.B.H.S. Boosters.

