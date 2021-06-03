GIRLS’ LACROSSE
After dropping two of their first five games, the South Burlington girls’ lacrosse team rattled off nine wins in a row to wrap up the season with a 12-2 record.
The 12 wins were enough to earn the No. 2 seed for the Wolves, who will face the winner of No. 7 Mount Anthony Patriots and No. 10 Mount Mansfield Cougars in the quarterfinals.
South Burlington beat the Cougars twice in the regular season but has not faced Mount Anthony.
The Wolves will play at home on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
The South Burlington boys’ lacrosse team had a back and forth regular season, flipping between wins and losses.
The Wolves ended the season with a loss to Essex to finish with a 9-6 record. South Burlington earned the No. 6 seed in the tournament.
They travel to No. 3 Burr and Burton (12-3) for the quarterfinals Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
The two teams met once in the regular season, with South Burlington earning a tight 9-8 win.
SOFTBALL
Behind pitcher Emily Borrazzo, the South Burlington softball team finished with a 10-3 record — including a huge win over perennial contender BFA-St. Albans in the final game of the regular season.
The Wolves earned the No. 5 seed in the Division I playoffs.
South Burlington faced No. 12 Mount Mansfield Tuesday in the Division 1 playdowns, with the winner advancing to face the winner of No. 4 Essex vs. No. 13 Burlington in the quarterfinals.
South Burlington and Mount Mansfield played only once, with the Wolves coming out ahead 30-0.
In the regular season, the Wolves beat Burlington twice but fell to Essex 13-5.
BASEBALL
The South Burlington baseball team finished the regular season with a 8-6 record and earned the No. 8 seed in the Division I playoffs.
The Wolves faced off against No. 9 Burr and Burton (9-6) in the quarterfinals on Tuesday after press time.
The winner will play No. 1 Champlain Valley (13-3) in the quarterfinals.
This will be the first test for South Burlington against and Burr and Burton. If the Wolves advance, they face the Redhawks. CVU and South Burlington split games in the regular season — the Wolves handed the top seed one of its three losses.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
The South Burlington girls’ tennis team heads into the postseason with only one loss and a No. 3 seed.
The Wolves (10-1) face No. 6 St. Johnsbury (7-6) Thursday at 3 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
South Burlington beat the Hilltoppers both times, 5-1 and 5-2.
If the Wolves advance, they likely will see No. 2 Rutland in the semifinals. The Raiders lost once this season to St. Johnsbury.
BOYS’ TENNIS
The South Burlington boys’ tennis team earned a No. 12 seed in the Division I playoffs, facing No. 5 U-32 on Tuesday.
The two teams did not meet during the regular season but they did share a common opponent — Mount Mansfield. The U-32 Raiders beat the Cougars but the Wolves lost 4-3.
If South Burlington gets the upset, they will advance to the quarterfinals on Friday.
GIRLS’ ULTIMATE FRISBEE
The South Burlington girls’ ultimate frisbee team finished the season with a 4-8 record and the No. 5 seed in the Division I playoffs.
The Wolves will face No. 4 Champlain Valley (6-6) on Thursday at 4:30 in the quarterfinals.
The two teams met twice in the regular season with the Redhawks coming out on top in both meetings.
The winner will advance to face top seed Montpelier in the semifinals next Monday.
BOYS’ ULTIMATE FRISBEE
A solid regular season saw South Burlington finish with a 10-2 record and the No. 3 seed in the Division I playoffs.
The Wolves face No. 14 St. Johnsbury (1-9) in the playdowns on Tuesday.
South Burlington won its only match with the Hilltoppers in the regular season. The Wolves only lost twice — once to Mount Mansfield, the No. 2 seed, and top seed Champlain Valley.
