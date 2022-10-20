Girls’ soccer
South Burlington 2, BFA-St. Albans 1: The South Burlington girls’ soccer team snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over BFA-St. Albans on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Rachel Kelley and Diana Larrow each netted a goal for the Wolves, who move to 5-4-2.
Field hockey
South Burlington 2, Rice 0: South Burlington captured its eighth win in nine games as it beat Rice Saturday.
Sabrina Brunet had two tallies for the Wolves, while Izzy Redzic earned the shutout in goal with four saves.
With the win, South Burlington moves to 9-2-1.
Cross country
Sky Valin finished in the top 10 in the NVAC Metro Division Championship race Saturday at Swanton and the South Burlington boys’ cross-country team came in second overall.
Valin was third in the large school boys’ race, Austin Simone was seventh for the Wolves and Evan Pidgeon came in ninth overall.
Ollie Cloutier was 19th, Odin Cloutier was 20th and Rowan Nenninger came in 21st for South Burlington.
For the girls, Paige Poirier was the top finisher for the South Burlington team, which came in fifth overall. Poirier was 12th for the Wolves, Maggie Clark was in 22nd and Emma Blanchard was 25th.
Football
Middlebury 16, South Burlington-Burlington 8: The South Burlington-Burlington co-op football team fell in a defensive battle to Middlebury on Friday, Oct. 14.
Nick Kelly hit Andrew Bouffard with a 13-yard touchdown pass in the final minute game to close the game. The ensuing onside kick was recovered by Middlebury to end the comeback effort.
Sam Parris finished with 105 rushing yards and Kelly had 155 passing yards and a TD.
With the loss, the SeaWolves fall to 1-6.
Boys’ soccer
South Burlington 3, Colchester 3: Three different players found the back of the net as the boys soccer team battled to a tie with Colchester Saturday.
Evan Richardson, Simon Cafiero and Milo Schmidt each had a goal for the Wolves. Jackson Adams added an assist, while Andrew Chandler made 14 saves.
The Wolves are now 9-1-2.
Golf
The South Burlington boys’ golf team finished in third place in the Division I state championship on Thursday at Orleans Country Club.
Teddy Maynard was the top finished for the Wolves, coming in fifth place with a score of 79. Evan Marchessault was sixth overall with a score of 80.
