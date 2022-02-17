Gymnastics
South Burlington 100.70, Middlebury 86.45: Ella Maynard won all four events and then captured the all-around win to lead South Burlington past Middlebury in gymnastics on Wednesday.
Maynard was first in the vault, bars, beam and floor exercise to win the all-around. Kyra Papariello was second in the vault, bars, beam and floor to come in second in the all-around.
Marisa Biddle was third in the vault and Lily Dulin was fourth in the beam to round out the South Burlington top performers.
Girls’ basketball
Lake Region 40, South Burlington 35 (OT): Lake Region outscored South Burlington 10-5 in overtime Saturday, Feb. 12.
Aleah Staley had 18 points lead all scorers for South Burlington, while Miranda Hayes added 10 points.
With the loss, the Wolves dropped to 7-11.
South Burlington won Thursday, Feb. 10, beating Burlington 40-36.
Staley had 15 points, while Hayes added 14 points.
Girls’ hockey
Essex 10, South Burlington 2: Eight different players scored for Essex as it beat South Burlington in girls’ hockey Saturday.
Sofia Richland and Kiley Burke each had a goal for the Wolves, while Abby Brennan made 10 saves in goal.
With the loss, South Burlington drops to 4-11.
It was the second loss of the week for the Wolves, who fell to the Kingdom Blades on Thursday 5-2.
Sawyer Bailey and Mia Angwin each had a goal for South Burlington. Brennan stopped 17 shots.
Boys’ hockey
Spaulding 4, South Burlington 1: The South Burlington boys’ hockey team fell to Spaulding on Saturday, dropping to 5-8-1 on the season.
Nick Kelly had the lone goal for the Wolves, while James Chagnon stopped 25 shots in goal.
South Burlington grabbed a win on Friday, Feb. 11, beating Rutland 4-1.
Zach Erickson had a goal and an assist for the Wolves, while Shane Burke, Rowan Killeen and Will Heshberg each tallied once for South Burlington.
James Bradley stopped 25 shots to earn the win.
South Burlington began its busy run Wednesday, Feb. 9, beating Rice 4-3 in overtime.
Hershberg, Killeen, Nick Kelly and Andrew Chandler each had a goal, while Blake Truchon made 27 saves.
Boys’ basketball
South Burlington 38, Mount Mansfield 36 (OT): South Burlington and Mount Mansfield traded baskets in the fourth quarter to force overtime before the Wolves took a lead and held for a win in extra time on Friday.
Khalon Taylor had 19 points to lead South Burlington, including four points in overtime to help the Wolves win. Alex Gordon scored 12 points for South Burlington, which moves to 8-6.
Alpine skiing
The South Burlington alpine ski team took to the hill on Monday, Jan. 7, at Cochran’s Ski Area.
On the boys’ side, Rex Jewell came in first place for South Burlington. Justin Shafritz came in third overall and Jay Eagle was 22nd for the Wolves. Sawyer Bond was 28th and Owen Crate finished in 29th.
On the girls’ side, Alyssa Cady was the top finisher for the Wolves, coming in 30th. Sage Bennett followed in 46th and Gracie Lawrence was 63rd.
