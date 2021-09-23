Boys’ soccer
South Burlington 1, Champlain Valley 0: Adam Slamani scored early in the first half and the South Burlington boys’ soccer team held off Champlain Valley to earn the 1-0 win Saturday.
Sumner Nenninger earned the assist on the game winner for the Wolves, who move to 4-0.
Maximilian Bertmann stopped six shots in goal to earn the shutout.
Cross country
The South Burlington boys’ cross-country team nabbed a third-place finish on Saturday at the Burlington Invitational, while the girls came in sixth overall.
Sky Valin was the top finisher for the Wolves, coming in seventh place, and teammate Patrick Sweeny finished in ninth place to round out the top 10 finishers.
On the girls’ side, Emma Blanchard was the top finisher for South Burlington, coming in 18th place.
Field hockey
South Burlington 4, Mount Mansfield 1: The South Burlington field hockey team remained undefeated with a win over Mount Mansfield Friday.
Abby Guenther and Sawyer Bailey each had two goals for the Wolves (4-0), while Izzy Redzic stopped nine shots in goal to earn the win.
Golf
The South Burlington boys’ golf team captured the win at the Newport Invitational Thursday.
Ethan Borick came in with a 76 to lead the team, Jay Eagle followed with an 85, Sawyer Bond had an 86 and Jack Mayer finished with an 89.
The Wolves finished with a team score of 336, just one point ahead of second-place Essex,
Football
Hartford 28, South Burlington-Burlington 14: Hartford scored two late touchdowns to pull away for a win over South Burlington-Burlington in football on Friday night.
Nick Kell threw for 135 yards and two touchdowns for the SeaWolves (0-3), while Cole Woodland (15-yard TD catch) and Amari Fraser (29-yard TD catch) got in on the scoring action.
Trenton Bird had a late touchdown run for Hartford and the Hurricanes recovered a fumble in the end zone to get the late scores needed for a win.
