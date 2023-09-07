Girls’ soccer
South Burlington 4, Rice 0: The Wolves scored three goals in quick succession in the second half to take down Rice on Friday to open the season.
Lyla Hamme opened the scoring in the first half for the Wolves (1-0), while Rachel Kelley scored twice, and Oakley Machanic tallied once in the second half.
Reese Gordon added an assist for South Burlington.
Boys’ soccer
South Burlington 2, Harwood 1: A late goal from Omar Daoudi lifted South Burlington boys’ soccer over Harwood Saturday, Sept. 2 to open the fall season.
Hammad Ali opened the scoring for the Wolves, while Daoudi scored off a free kick with 36 minutes remaining to give South Burlington the 1-0 win.
Oliver Payson stopped two shots in goal.
Boys’ volleyball
Burlington 3, South Burlington 0: The boys dropped their opener Saturday, falling to Burlington 3-0.
Football
North Country 34, South Burlington-Burlington 22: With both teams tied in the third quarter, North Country scored twice in the frame to pull away from South Burlington-Burlington in high school football Friday, Sept. 1.
Ahmed Diawara ran the ball 13 times and 153 yards, including a 24-yard TD rush and 73-yard touchdown run. Brennan Crete recovered a fumble for a touchdown for the SeaWolves.
Sam Parris and Brady Barrett both completed two-point conversions for the combined team.
Cross country
The South Burlington cross country team competed in the Essex Invitational Saturday, with the girls placing fifth overall and the boys finishing seventh.
Paige Poirier was the top finisher for the Wolves, coming in 10th. Maggie Clark was next in 18th place, while Callie Beyor was 26th for South Burlington.
On the boys’ side, Austin Simone was eighth for the Wolves, Sky Valin came in 23rd and Odin Cloutier came in 28th.
