The South Burlington girl’s basketball team lost the final four games of the regular season to finish with a 5-14 record and the No. 11 seed in the Division I playoffs.
The Wolves fell to Rice 55-34 on Thursday to wrap up the season before moving onto the postseason. Tori Griffin had 11 points in a losing effort.
The final game helped South Burlington to the No. 11 seed and a matchup with No. 6 Mount Mansfield in the D-I playdowns.
The Wolves will take on the Cougars (10-10) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. If they can upend the higher seeded Cougars they would travel to take on No. 3 St. Johnsbury in the quarterfinals on Friday.
South Burlington will be aiming for the upset after they beat Mount Mansfield 50-30 in the regular season to earn one of their five wins. MMU got a 48-39 win in an earlier season matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.