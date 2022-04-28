Track and field
The South Burlington track and field team competed in the Essex Vacational meet on Thursday.
The girls came in second, buoyed by second place finish by Sierra Fisher in the 1,500-meter race and 3,000-meter race. Nora Clear came in second in the 100-meter hurdles and teammate Meagan Boyer was close behind in third. The Wolves also went 1-2-3-4 in the 300-meter hurdles — Mia Carmolli (first), Izzy Laramee (second), Cassie Scarpa (third) and Aisa McLean (fourth).
Clear also came in second in the pole vault, Rama Al Namee was second in the long jump and Savannah Werner was first in the shotput to round out the top field event finishers.
For the boys, the team finished in fifth.
Kimario Lee was third in the 100-meter race, Dylan Plamer was second in the 3,000-meter race and Tucker Hall was second in the 300-meter hurdles. Aidan Lybarger was first in discus and third in shotput.
Baseball
Essex 7, South Burlington 4: Essex scored all its runs in the final three innings to beat South Burlington in baseball on Saturday, April 23.
Nick Kelly took the loss for the Wolves, giving up two hits in four innings of work. Keifer McGrath and Shane Burke each had two hits.
Eli Bostwick drove in four runs to pace the Essex offense.
It was the second loss in the row for South Burlington, which fell to Colchester 3-2 on April 21.
Softball
Essex 9, South Burlington 1: Essex and South Burlington battled in tight game Saturday before the Hornets broke it open with seven runs in the sixth inning to take the win.
Emily Borrazzo went the distance in the circle, giving up nine runs on five hits and striking out 15. Emma Stevens drove in the Wolves lone run with a triple.
Boys lacrosse
South Burlington 14, Burlington 1: The South Burlington boys’ lacrosse team remained undefeated with a win over Burlington on Friday, April 22.
With the victory, the Wolves move to 4-0.
