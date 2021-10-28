Field hockey
The undefeated South Burlington field hockey team earned the top seed in the Division I postseason.
The Wolves will play the winner of No. 8 Mount Mansfield/No. 9 Rutland on Saturday in the D-1 quarterfinals. The game will start at 10 a.m.
South Burlington played Mount Mansfield twice during the regular season, scoring four goals in both games to go 2-0. They did not face Rutland.
The Wolves will look to win their first D-I title since 2017.
Football
The South Burlington-Burlington co-op football team got a big win in the final game of the regular season to earn a spot in the Division I playoffs.
As a reward, the SeaWolves (3-4) will take on No. 1 Rutland Friday night.
SB-BHS will look to hand the Raiders (7-0) their first loss of the season in order to advance to the Divison I semifinals.
The SeaWolves won their last three games of the regular season — with an offense that has scored 30 points or more in those wins. The defense also shut down two offenses, holding both Colchester and Mount Mansfield scoreless.
If the SeaWolves can pull off the upset, they will face the winner of No. 4 Essex vs. No. 5 St. Johnsbury in the semifinals.
Boys’ soccer
A great regular season for first year head coach Adolphe Lumumba has the South Burlington boys’ soccer team poised for a deep playoff run with the No. 2 seed in the Division I playoffs.
The second-seeded Wolves (10-3-1) earned a bye into the second round of the postseason.
The Wolves will face the winner of No. 7 North Country and No. 10 Brattleboro on Friday at 3 p.m.
South Burlington has not faced either team this season.
If the Wolves advance past the quarterfinals, they will likely face No. 3 Champlain Valley Union in the semifinals, which beat South Burlington in the final game of the regular season, 6-1.
Girls’ soccer
A stacked Division I girls’ soccer division has the South Burlington team entering the playoffs with the 9-3-2 record and the No. 6 seed.
The Wolves faced No. 11 Essex (5-8-1) in the playdowns on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in South Burlington after press time.
South Burlington won both games against the Hornets this season 2-0, but Essex beat previously undefeated CVU in the final week of the regular season to give them a boost before the playoffs start.
If South Burlington advances to the quarterfinals they will face No. 3 Burlington, which earned a bye.
Boys’ volleyball
The South Burlington boys’ volleyball team faced No. 10 Rice on Wednesday in the Division I playdowns after The Other Paper went to press.
The seventh-seeded Wolves finished the regular season with a 4-10 record.
If South Burlington wins, they will advance to take on No. 2 Essex in the second round.
Girls’ volleyball
The South Burlington girls’ volleyball team finished with 6-8 record and earned the No. 8 seed in the Division I playoffs.
The Wolves played No. 9 Montpelier on Tuesday in the first round, after press time.
If the Wolves advance, they will play No. 1 Essex in the second round on Friday.
