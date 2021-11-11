After a loss in the last year’s Division I field hockey semifinals, the South Burlington team had one goal on its mind this season: Bellows Falls.
After the Terriers handed South Burlington a 4-3 loss in last year’s playoffs — the third year in a row that Bellows Falls has knocked the Wolves out of the postseason — the team was fully focused on beating them.
“We wanted to play Bellows Falls,” said South Burlington captain Mia Angwin. “Of course, everyone wants a championship, but we were like, we want to play Bellows Falls at UVM in the championship.”
South Burlington got its wish and their revenge, winning the Division I state title with a 3-1 win over the Terriers on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the University of Vermont. The win also capped off an undefeated season for the Wolves, who finished 16-0-1.
“It was just a big moment for us, and it really was what we worked for,” Angwin said. “It was just like a beautiful story and a beautiful ending to our senior year.”
The Wolves jumped out to a quick lead, determined to set an early tone. Hope Brunet got things started for South Burlington, scoring in the first quarter off a rebound. Just two minutes later, Abby Guenther scored to double the lead and put the Wolves in the driver’s seat.
“The kids, I think they just were so motivated on their own to go out and play well,” said South Burlington coach Anjie Soucy on the quick start. “That was honestly just their focus the whole year. We want to play them; we hope we get a chance to play them, and we want to win this time.”
The game settled into a back and forth after that, with the Wolves refusing to let up after experiencing a Bellows Fall comeback last season. South Burlington was up 3-1 in the semifinals before the Terriers came back to win 4-3.
“It’s actually funny because right after we scored that second goal, I said to everyone, I looked at everyone in the eyes and I go, they can rally and do not let them,” Angwin said. “They’re very well respected and they can come back. They have some amazing players. I think that our biggest thing was just do not let up and keep our energy because energy wins games.”
While South Burlington worked to maintain its lead, the team also focused on keeping Bellows Falls and top scorer Maya Waryas from finding the back of the net.
“We probably did a bit more just marking in general,” Soucy said. “Maya is great, but they have some other solid players around her, so we just kinda made sure everybody was covering. I think it helped us prevent their quicker transitions.”
South Burlington added another goal in fourth quarter to make it 3-0 with just under five minutes to play.
“I think that that third goal that Katherine scored, it was just the icing on the cake, and it was definitely a relief,” Angwin said. “I think that our biggest thing was that third goal was really like, OK, this is our moment, like we can breathe. We didn’t want to let up, but it definitely solidified that we could win that game.”
Waryas did put Bellows Falls on the board, but it was too little, too late to stop South Burlington from winning its first title since 2017.
“I’ve waited for this moment to play this team since we lost last year,” Angwin said. “It was just absolutely unreal. It was just like tears of joy were just flooding over all of us seniors because it was the best way to leave your senior season. It just kind of felt like we made our mark.”
