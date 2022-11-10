For three quarters on Saturday, the South Burlington field hockey team played a near-perfect Division I championship game at the University of Vermont.
But a late goal by No. 1 Champlain Valley sent the game to overtime and the Wolves’ season came to an end.
CVU won 2-1 in extra time to capture the state title for the first time in 14 years.
The Wolves came into the game Nov. 5 as defending champs and the No. 2 seed, looking to capture the program’s 13th state title.
“We are just fortunate to have great kids that are willing to work hard and they’re coachable,” coach Anjie Soucy said. “They buy into what we want to do and be respectful but play hard.”
South Burlington got off to a great start, striking for the 1-0 lead six minutes into the game. Ella Maynard got her stick on a loose ball in front of the goal and tipped it up and past Champlain Valley goalkeeper Grace Ferguson.
Ava Goyette got an assist on Maynard’s tally.
That goal and the Wolves’ defense held up for the first three quarters, despite Champlain Valley’s 11 penalty corners.
But CVU broke through for the tying goal in the fourth quarter, with Claire Marcoe taking a pass from Emma Kim and depositing it in the back of the goal to tie the game at one.
South Burlington made a push late in the fourth quarter to grab the game winner but neither team could score in regulation and the championship game headed into overtime.
Just over two minutes into the first overtime, Miranda Oppenheimer scored to give Champlain Valley the state title.
South Burlington’s goalie Izzy Redzic finished with eight saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.