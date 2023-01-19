Boys’ hockey
South Burlington 4, Spaulding 3: Cyral Vandromme tallied twice to lead the Wolves to a win over Spaulding on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Trey Smith and Jules Butler each added a goal for South Burlington. Evan Knoth, Drew Dougherty and Finn McCarney each grabbed an assist.
James Bradley stopped 23 in goal for South Burlington, which moved to 6-4 with the win.
Girls’ hockey
Spaulding 8, South Burlington 1: South Burlington gave up four goals in the second period and fell to Spaulding 8-1 on Jan. 14.
Sabrina Brunet scored the lone goal for the Wolves, while Izzy Redzic had an assist. With the loss, South Burlington’s record falls to 4-6.
The Wolves also lost to Woodstock Friday, Jan. 13, 6-0 Friday.
Indoor track
The boys finished first and the girls’ team second on Saturday at the University of Vermont.
Vaughn Larkin had two first-place finishes (55-meter hurdles and triple jump) and one fifth-place finish (triple jump) to lead the Wolves. Sky Valin also got a first place, coming out on top in the 1500-meter race.
Evan Pidgeon (second, 1000 meters), Carter Higgins (third, 55-meter hurdles), Aidan Lybarger (third, shot put), Tucker Hall (fifth, 55-meter hurdles) and Eli Buck (fifth, long jump) also had top five finishes for South Burlington.
Armani Lee was first in 55-meter dash and second in the high jump for the girls. Regina O’Leary was second in 55-meter hurdles, second in the triple jump and third in the long jump.
Gracie Lawrence (second, shot put), Kayla Kim (third, 1000 meters), Rama AL Namee (third, triple jump), Savannah Werner (fourth, shot put), Molly Birmingham (fourth, 1000 meters), Ella Stein (fifth, 300 meters) and Marina Fisher (fifth, 1000 meters) also had top five finishes.
Girls’ basketball
South Burlington 43, BFA-St. Albans 36: The South Burlington girls captured their third win of the season, beating BFA-St. Albans on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Aleah Staley had 14 points to pace the Wolves, who move to 3-6 with the win. Tori Griffin added 10 points.
Alpine skiing
The South Burlington alpine ski teams hit the slopes with Rex Jewell coming out with wins at the Middlebury Snow Bowl on Monday, Jan. 9 and at Smugglers’ Notch two days later.
Jewell helped the Wolves to a team second-place finish on Monday, with Jay Eagle, Jackson Rothman, Dylan Karpinski and Russell Rothman also finishing in the top 20.
On the girls’ side, Penelope Harm had a top 15 finish at Smugglers’ Notch.
