On Nov. 15, the 2022 South Burlington Dolphins Youth Football program threw a party and recognition ceremony at Zachary’s Pizza to celebrate the completion of its 55th season of football.
The enthusiastic players received recognition and PRIDE — which stands for Personal Responsibility for Individual Daily Effort — for their ongoing support, summed up by eighth-grade student William Pettengill who thanked the coaches who “taught him how to play his position correctly in preparation to going on to football at the next level.”
Each player hoisted their trophies, certificates, backpacks and exercise equipment as they cheered and hollered at films of the season painstakingly produced by coach Javen Sears, himself a former Dolphin player who is in his second year on the University of Vermont club football team.
Other coaches, including Bryan Belisle, Matt Villanti and Jerall Sinclair, all former Dolphin players, and Jerold Lebowitz, former coach of Ice Storm semi-pro football and a recent football star from Middlebury College turned coach, presented each player with gifts and trophies.
Founder Rene Laberge was also recognized.
Belisle announced the establishment of a new exercise equipment room and ongoing supervised training. For further details of the program contact him at oleballcoach1@gmail.com.
