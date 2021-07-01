South Burlington Dolphins celebrate 55 years in 2021

South Burlington Dolphins celebrate 55 years this year.
Since its inception, more than 2,000 youth football players have played youth football. The Dolphins are welcoming back old players, and looking for new ones.
Join the Dolphins alumni at a 55-year celebration on Sunday, Aug. 8, 1-5 p.m., JC Park.
Come meet the coaches at in-person registration July 4, July 14 and July 21, 5-7 p.m. Email sbdolphinspride@gmail.com for more information.
