Calling all Dolphins and their families.
The South Burlington Dolphins Youth Football Program celebrates 55 years on Sunday, Aug. 8, 1-5 p.m., JC Park, Patchen Road, adjacent to the Dolphin locker rooms at 1234 Williston Road behind Zachary’s Pizza.
All coaches, former players, parents — anyone who has been involved in the program or those who just want to enjoy the celebration — are invited. The event will be held rain or shine.
A tent will be set up, old films will play, there’ll be loads of nostalgia and the replaying significant, humorous, embarrassing and challenging memories of the last five decades.
A football might even be tossed around.
The Dolphin PRIDE rock on the property has been updated with a special bronze plaque donated by Hoehl and Johnson families honoring their sons Nick and Chris and dedicated to those players and coaches who have died.
The rock and plaque will be dedicated during the reunion ceremony.
Dolphins founder Rene LaBerge and former player Javen Sears have spent five months downloading old Dolphin game films and creating a site where they can all viewed. Go to archive.org/details/@south_burlington_dolphins.
A few original game tapes are missing: 1991 games, Sept. 28 and, Oct. 12; 1998 versus Colchester, Oct. 10; 2001 versus Milton, Oct. 6; 2001 against Lyndon, Oct. 13; 2001 Chittenden playoff, Oct. 20; 2005 versus Winooski, Sept. 17; 2005 Newport matchup, Sept. 24; 2006 Chittenden, Sept. 9; and 2007 playoff, Oct. 27.
Contact LaBerge at rene.laberge@gmail.com if you have any of these game tapes.
All are welcome but contact Nancy Tavares if you plan to attend at ntavares60@gmail.com. Or go to the South Burlington Dolphins Facebook page and fill out the contact sheet.
