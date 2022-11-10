Last season the South Burlington boys’ soccer team came just 30 seconds short of a state championship.
This year Hammad Ali — the only returning starter from last year’s squad — made sure that didn’t happen again.
Ali had two goals in the second half to lift South Burlington to the 2-1 win over Colchester to capture the Division I state championship on Sunday at Norwich University.
“We went to the finals a year ago and it was just really heartbreaking,” Ali said. “This year was really different. Everyone was underestimating us, but we proved everyone wrong. It feels amazing. Last year everyone was down on the ground. It was really sad, but this year I couldn’t feel happier.”
Ali’s first score of the game came just under eight minutes into the second half. Simon Cafiero got a loose ball as it headed for the end line and the senior centered it to a wide-open Ali, who put it into the back of the net.
The score tied the game at one apiece and South Burlington began to wear away at the Colchester defense.
“We switched up our formation at halftime to get a new look and the offense just answered,” said South Burlington goalkeeper Andrew Chandler. “The defense was clearing everything, and the offense was putting the ball back in the net.”
The breakthrough came with under 10 minutes remaining in regulation. A foul from 40 yards out earned South Burlington a free kick. Evan Richardson took the set piece and served a perfect ball into the box. Ali got his head on the pass and put it in to give the Wolves a 2-1 lead.
“(Ali) took our loss personally,” said South Burlington coach Adolphe Lumumba. “I’m like, don’t worry about it, you will score to win a medal. That’s what good players do. They score when you need them.”
Ali was the only returning starter from a program that graduated 15 seniors last season. With a new squad, the Wolves surprised most with a 14-1-2 record and the top seed in the DI playoffs.
“It’s a brand new team, but the seniors did a good job of keeping them together and making sure we do what we’re supposed to do,” Lumumba said.
Last year’s loss in the title game — which came on a goal for Essex with just 30 seconds remaining in regulation — motivated the Wolves this season.
“Last year we came up 30 seconds short of winning the state title,” said Chandler. “To come back this year with all odds against us to get it done. I just can’t explain it, it’s fantastic.”
That motivation came in handy when the Lakers took the lead in the first half. Demunga Alfani took a shot on Chandler (two saves), but the ball bounced around the box before coming to Ethan Gamelin, who deposited it in the net for a 1-0 lead.
“We know they are a first half team, so we had to make sure we control the strikers in the first half and then go back to our normal lineup and the normal formation in the second half,” Lumumba said. “They always score early. We made sure to keep them under check and go from there.”
The coach’s plan paid off. The Wolves took over in the second half, pushing the ball up the field with regularity before Ali found the equalizer and then the winner.
“We’re all brothers,” Ali said. “We’re all family and we all support each other off the field, on the field and whenever someone makes a mistake, we always pick ‘em up and that really showed in this game.”
It is the first DI state soccer title for the South Burlington boys since 2017 and eighth overall for the program.
