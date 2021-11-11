For most of the Division I boys’ soccer state championship game, No. 2 South Burlington and top-seed Essex traded momentum.
The Wolves seemed to gain the upper hand with a 1-0 lead in the second half.
But the undefeated Hornets seized the momentum right back, tying the game just minutes after South Burlington took the lead and then winning on a free kick in the final minute in controversial fashion to win 2-1 and capture the D-I state title.
“I’m so, so proud of them,” said South Burlington coach Adolphe Lumumba. “Turning around after the whole short season last year to come back and fight all the way back to the state championship. So, so proud of them and I’m so proud to be their coach.”
South Burlington started the game on their heels. The Essex offense dominated possession, earning three corner kicks in the first eight minutes. But goalkeeper Andrew Chandler, the JV goalie who was pressed into service on the varsity squad due to injuries, was stalwart and the Wolves defense did enough to keep the game scoreless.
Around 15 minutes into the game, South Burlington found its game and started to tilt toward the Essex goal. Wolve’s senior Sumner Nenninger hit the post in the 23rd minute but the first frame ended in a 0-0 tie.
South Burlington struck first in the second half, with Nenninger finding Anthony Grosselfinger with a through ball in the 18-yard box. The senior deposited the ball past Essex keeper Andrew Seavers for a 1-0 lead.
But the Hornets responded just under five minutes later. Off Essex’s fourth corner kick of the second half, a loose ball bounced to Josh Allaire, and he ripped it home for a 1-1 tie.
Two teams traded chances for the rest of the second half until controversy struck in the final minute of regulation.
A long pass was fed up the field toward the South Burlington goal and an Essex forward and South Burlington keeper Chandler both raced for the loose ball. The two players collided right outside the box and a penalty was called on Chandler, who was given a red card.
On the free kick, Elijah Bostwick served the ball into the box where it was redirected by Joel Marquardt for a 2-1 lead with just 28 seconds remaining in regulation.
“We had nothing to lose,” Lumumba said. “To come in here and do our best and we play our brand of soccer. It sucks the way it ended, but we give it our best.”
With the loss, South Burlington finishes with a 12-4-1 record under first-year head coach Lumumba.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.