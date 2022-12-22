Girls’ hockey
Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 3, South Burlington 1: South Burlington surrendered a goal in each period as it fell to the Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield team 3-1 on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Hadia Ahmed scored for the Wolves, who move to 2-1 with the loss. Oli Roy made 23 saves in goal.
South Burlington also took the ice on Wednesday, beating Rutland 8-0 behind a four-goal effort from Hadia Ahmed.
Sawyer Bailey, Sabrina Brunet (one assist), Bella Gordon and Cait Bartlett also scored for the Wolves.
Oli Roy and Alisa McLean combined to get the win in net.
Boys’ hockey
Colchester 3, South Burlington 1: South Burlington fell to Colchester Thursday, Dec. 15, in the final of the Beech Classic at Leddy Park.
Nick Kelly scored for the Wolves, while Lucas Van Mullen added an assist on the play.
James Chagnon stopped 33 shots in the losing effort.
South Burlington advanced to the Beech Classic championship with a 3-2 win over Champlain Valley the day before.
Van Mullen had two goals and an assist to lead the Wolves’ offense, while Kelly added a goal and two assists. Ryan Audibert chipped in with an assist.
James Bradley made 25 stops in goal.
Girls’ basketball
Harwood 36, South Burlington 35: Late free throws from Harwood sunk South Burlington in a loss Thursday.
Aleah Staley led all scorers with 16 points for South Burlington, while Tori Griffin added 11.
Quinn Nelson hit two free throws with 30 seconds to go to give Harwood the lead and the win.
