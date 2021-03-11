Boys’ basketball
South Burlington 49, Mount Mansfield 41: South Burlington was able to extend their narrow halftime lead in the second half and earn a win over Mount Mansfield on Saturday, March 6, in boys’ basketball.
Tavian Barino led the Wolves (4-2) with 12 points and Tyler Gammon added 10 points to help the team grab its second win in a row.
Mount Mansfield’s Mason DiGiammarino led all scorers with 18 points.
Girls’ hockey
South Burlington 5, U-32 4: The South Burlington girls hockey team jumped out to big 5-1 lead after two periods but had to hold on to earn the win on Saturday over U-32.
Sofie Richland, Sabrina Brunet and Catie Collins each had a goal and an assist for the Wolves, who move to 3-4.
Caitlin Barlett and Ava Hershberg each added a goal for South Burlington and Taylor Tobrocke stopped 24 shots to earn the win in goal.
Boys’ hockey
Rice 5, South Burlington 1: Rice jumped out to an early lead and did not look back in a win over South Burlington on Saturday.
Evan Knoth had the lone goal for South Burlington (3-3) and James Chagnon and James Bradley combined to make 27 saves in goal.
Girls’ basketball
Champlain Valley 51, South Burlington 13: The South Burlington girls basketball team could not contain the Champlain Valley offense in a loss on Friday, March 5.
Miranda Hayes scored five points to lead the Wolves, who fell to 3-4.
Addison Hunter (11 points) and Catherine Gilwee (10 points) hit double figures for the undefeated Redhawks.
