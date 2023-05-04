Baseball
South Burlington 14, Mount Mansfield 0: Nick Kelly had two hits and drove in three runs as South Burlington beat Mount Mansfield on Friday, April 28, in a five-inning game.
Lucas Van Mullen added three hits and two RBIs, while Liam Connor hit a double and drove in three runs for the Wolves, who move to 6-1.
Evan LaMothe pitched a complete game and gave up just three hits, striking out seven.
It was the second win in three days for South Burlington, which beat Mount Abraham 20-5 on Thursday.
Brady Havers allowed five runs on eight hits in four innings of work.
