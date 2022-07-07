Softball
Division I state champs South Burlington earned a little extra softball hardware when the coaches’ all-league teams were recently released.
Emily Borrazzo (pitcher), Emma Stevens (catcher), Miah Lafeyette (third base) and Sofie Richland (outfield) were all named to the Metro Division first team for the Wolves.
Tori Smith (shortstop) was named to the second team and Devon Cherry earned an honorable mention.
Baseball
South Burlington was well represented on the coaches’ all-league baseball team.
Sully Beers had was named to the Metro Division first team and had the most stolen bases in the division with 14.
Andre Bouffard, Luke Fitzgerald and Shane Burke all earned first team honors.
Nick Kelly, Evan LaMothe, Ethan Borick, Brady Havers, Kiefer McGrath and Cooper Smith were all named to the Metro Division second team.
James Chagnon and Andrew Chandler both earned honorable mentions for the Wolves.
Beers was also made to the Vermont roster for the Twin State Baseball Classic, which was played on Saturday.
Vermont came out on top, winning the first game 9-7 and the second game 19-4.
Beers was named the MVP for Vermont after a two-run double in the first game and two more RBIs in the second.
Girls’ lacrosse
The Vermont Lacrosse Coaches Association last week released its all-state high school girls’ lacrosse teams.
Sam Crane was named a U.S. Lacrosse All-American and earned a spot on the Division I first team. Mercedes Rozzi was named a U.S. Lacrosse Academic All-American and earned a spot on the DI first team.
Miranda Hayes also earned first team honors for the Wolves, while Sabrina Brunet, Rachel Kelley, Greta Heldman and Katie O’Hara all earned second team honors.
Ava Goyette, Abby Guenther, Mia Kaczmarek and Izzy Redzic were honorable mentions.
Crane and Rozzi were also named to the Vermont Bryne Cup roster, representing their home state against New Hampshire in the Twin State matchup.
Coach Anji Soucy coached the Vermont team, which lost to New Hampshire 21-7. Rozzi had a hat trick and Crane added a goal in a losing effort.
Field hockey
Three South Burlington field hockey players took the field one last time in the Twin State senior field hockey matchup between Vermont and New Hampshire June 24.
Mia Angwin, Hope Brunet and Abby Guenther all represented Vermont, which lost 4-1 to New Hampshire.
Ice hockey
The Make-A-Wish All-Star Hockey Classic was played at Gutterson Fieldhouse June 25 with seniors from Vermont and New Hampshire squaring off.
South Burlington’s Sofie Richland represented Vermont, which beat New Hampshire 2-1.
Shane Burke was on the Vermont roster in the boys’ matchup, with New Hampshire coming out on top 5-3.
