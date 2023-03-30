Boys’ hockey
Lucas Van Mullen headlined the all-star selection for the South Burlington boys’ ice hockey team.
Van Mullen was named to the Division I first team as a defenseman by the Vermont Boys Hockey Coaches Association.
Jules Butler and Nick Kelly were both named to the second team as forwards for the Wolves.
Coach Sean Jones was named the DI coach of the year.
Girls’ hockey
Sabrina Brunet was named to the DI All-Star first team as a forward after a standout season for the Wolves by the Vermont Girls Hockey Coaches Association.
Several South Burlington players were also named Academic All-Stars, which includes seniors with a minimum cumulative 3.5 grade-point average. Abby Brennan, Autumn Maloney, Izzy Redzic and Nyasha Rutanhira were all named academic standouts.
Girls’ basketball
Aleah Staley earned an honorable mention on the Metro Division All-league coaches’ team for South Burlington.
Staley and Miranda Hayes were also named to represent the South at the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association’ North-South Senior All-Star Classic.
The two Wolves players faced off against the team from the North, falling 78-72.
Boys’ basketball
Ryan Sweet was named to the North team for the annual All-Star Classic.
Sweet was a part of a North team that fell 92-85 to the South.
Nordic skiing
Paige Poirier earned a spot on the DI girls Nordic All-State team, the lone South Burlington representative for both the boys and girls.
Poirier finished in sixth place overall at the state championship meet this season.
Alpine skiing
South Burlington’s Rex Jewell was named to the DI alpine All-State boys’ team.
He finished fifth in the giant slalom at the championships.
