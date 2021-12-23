Boys’ basketball
Coach: Solomon Bayer-Pacht
Last season: 8-3, lost in the Division I state championship
This season: 0-1
Key returnees: Khalon Taylor, senior, guard; Liam Maloney, senior, forward; Ryan Sweet, junior, guard; Ethan Sandberg, junior, forward; Andre Bouffard, sophomore, guard.
Key newcomers: Deng Aguek, first year, guard; Alex Gordon, first year, guard; Brooks Balkan, junior, forward; Lucas LaMothe, junior, guard; Jack Mayer, junior, guard; Taysean Metz, junior, guard; Teegan Gauthier, junior; Casey Hockenbury, junior, guard.
Outlook: After advancing to the Division I state final last season — losing to Rice in the championship — the South Burlington boys’ basketball team finds itself in a bit of rebuild with only two seniors. But coach Solomon Bayer-Pacht is happy with the team’s early work ethic and balance the group has early in the season.
“We can play fast in transition, everyone can handle and shoot, which allows us to space and stretch out the defense, and then have willing rebounders ready to go get any misses,” he said. The team will rely on Khalon Taylor early in the season as the only player with significant varsity experience as it looks to build up its rebounding and defensive game. The Wolves hope to be firing on all cylinders as the postseason nears and compete for another title game spot.
Up next: Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Rutland, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Coach: Ryan Navin
Last season: 4-4, lost in the D1 semifinals
This season: 1-0
Key returnees: Greta Heldman, senior, guard; Mercedes Rozzi, senior, guard; Tori Smith, senior, forward; Sana AL Namee, junior, forward; Sydnee Ambrosino, junior, forward; Sophia Bouffard, junior, forward; Miranda Hayes, junior, forward; Clara Margulius, junior, forward; Taylor Payne, junior, guard; Aleah Staley, junior, guard.
Key newcomers: Alece Staley, sophomore, forward.
Outlook: The team returns 10 players from last year’s squad, who advanced to the DI semifinals (with some help from COVID-19 withdrawals). The group is very experienced but will be learning some new systems this year and will face some adjustments early on, according to coach Ryan Navin.
“Our roster is deep with athletes, many of whom have achieved championship-level success in other sports,” Navin said. “The girls are working hard and coming together as a team.”
The deep bench will rely on its experience to start as they get ready for a deep playoff push. “Our goal is to be playing basketball in March,” Navin said.
Up next: Tuesday vs. Rutland, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Coach: Hope Watson
Last season: Eighth at the DI state championship meet
Key returnees: Marisa Biddle, senior, all-around; Ella Maynard, sophomore, all-around; Regina O’Leary, sophomore, all-around.
Key newcomers: Kyra Papariello, first year, all-around; Lily Dulin, first year; Paige Ploof, first year.
Outlook: South Burlington gymnastics takes a step forward this season, with a collection of gymnasts ready to compete in the all-around competitions. Maynard and O’Leary both had strong performances in last season’s state championships and will look to anchor team the season.
“I think we will have a much stronger season then we have had in the past few seasons,” Watson said. “We have a group of gymnasts who are motivated and eager to strengthen their skills in order to be competitive this year.”
Up next: Green Mountain Training Center, Thursday, Dec. 23, 1 p.m.
Indoor track and field
Coach: Dennis Akey and Jamie Hayes
Last season: COVID-19 canceled season
Boys key returnees: Jack Cheney, senior, sprints/jumps; Yoni Gebreselasie, senior, sprints/jumps; Mats Nevin, senior, mid-distance; Silas O’Brien, senior, distance; Dylan Palmer, senior, distance; Patrick Sweeney, senior, distance; Eric Tetreault, senior, sprints; Garett Ward, senior, sprints.
Girls key returnees: Sylvia Burkman, senior, sprints; Nora Clear, senior, jumps/sprints; Sierra Fisher, senior, distance; Jane Kakalec, senior, distance; Minelle Sarfo-Adu, senior, jumps/sprints; McKenna Sweet, senior, sprints; Catherine White, senior, distance; Ava White, senior, distance; Lauren Williams, senior, distance.
Key newcomers: Too early to tell.
Outlook: Both the boys’ and girls’ teams return a large cadre of seniors, and they will look to those experienced athletes to lead the Wolves as they begin winter competition. The team will need some time to adjust to the return to competition after the season was canceled year.
“We still have a pretty good-sized roster even after a COVID-cancelled season and seem to have more balance than in year’s past,” Akey said. “There is a large group of upperclassmen to help push our talented newcomers on the team.”
Sarfo-Adu and Fisher on the girls’ side won state championships in 2020.
Up next: Meet at University of Vermont, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 8 a.m.
Dance
Coach: Ali Gingras
Last season: State champions in Pom division
Key returnees: Katherine Clougherty, Jasmyn Ikeda, Bridget O’Keefe.
Outlook: The South Burlington dance team has a few weeks to solidify its routines before competition starts in January, and with seven new dancers the Wolves will need some time. The team looks for its seventh state title in the Pom division and hopes for success in the jazz and hip-hop.
“I want this team to be all-inclusive, where both new and seasoned dancers work together toward a common goal and build lifelong friendships along the way,” coach Ali Gingras said. “This family-like atmosphere makes for a fun and positive environment that encourages everyone to leave their inhibitions at the door and just dance.”
Up next: Winter Heat, Jan. 29, 1 p.m.
Bowling
Coach: George Rooney and Kevin Murakami
Last season: DI state champions
Key returnees: Caitie Lyford-Byrne, senior; Dan Raboin, senior; Walker Hughes, junior; Harry Althoff, junior; Ishir Agarwal, junior; Kaitlyn McGrath, junior.
Key newcomers: Hope Ferris, junior; Max Ingham, senior; Parker Banas, junior; Tenzin Palden, senior; Tenzin Yeshi, senior; and Bella Guernsey, freshman.
Outlook: After winning the DI state title last season, the South Burlington bowling team will have some work to do with only six players returning this season. It is a different spot for the Wolves, who have won three of the state’s four bowling titles.
“The team is enthusiastic and motivated to maintain the same high level of accomplishment that the Striker bowling team is known for,” Rooney said in an email. “Our goal is the same as always: respect the sport, respect your competition, support your teammates and bowl well. Only good things can come from that.”
The group will rely on its six returning players, especially captains Lyford-Bryne and Hughes, as they work in at least six new bowlers.
