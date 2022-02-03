Alpine skiing
The boys’ alpine ski team captured first place at the Burlington High School slalom race at Cochran’s Ski Area on Jan. 24.
Rex Jewell, Justin Shafritz and Patrick Sweeney went 1-2-3 to lead the Wolves. Jay Eagle rounded out the team scoring with a 21st-place performance.
In the girls’ race, Alyssa Cady came in 24th, Sage Bennett was 44th and Gracie Lawrence finished 57th.
The Wolves also got the win at the Middlebury Snow Bowl in a Jan. 10 slalom. Jewell was first in the race, with Shafritz in fourth place. Swenney came in 10th place and Eagle was 15th.
On the girls’ side, Cady came in eighth, while Penelope Harm followed in 13th place for South Burlington.
Girls’ hockey
Burlington-Colchester 5, South Burlington 1: The South Burlington girls’ hockey team dropped its fourth game in a row, falling to Burlington-Colchester on Saturday.
Jordan Larose scored the lone goal for the Wolves in the third period, with Sabrina Brunet and Ava Hershberg each adding an assist.
Amber Rousseau stopped 14 shots in goal for South Burlington (3-8).
Boys’ hockey
BFA-St. Albans 3, South Burlington 0: The boys were shutout for just the third time this season in a loss to BFA-St. Albans Saturday.
James Bradley made 32 saves in goal for the Wolves, who fall to 3-7-1.
Girls’ basketball
Mount Mansfield 54, South Burlington 42: After taking a 23-20 lead into halftime, the South Burlington girls’ basketball saw Mount Mansfield come back for the win Saturday, Jan. 29.
Greta Heldman led all scorers with 17 points for the Wolves, while Aleah Staley added nine.
South Burlington also lost to Champlain Valley, 51-7, on Jan. 27.
With the two losses, South Burlington falls to 6-5.
Boys’ basketball
South Burlington 50, Burlington 47: Khalon Taylor scored 22 of his game-high 29 points in the second half to help the South Burlington boys’ basketball team to a narrow win over Burlington Jan. 28.
Taylor added seven rebounds, while Deng Aguek had five points and eight rebounds.
On Jan. 27, South Burlington beat Colchester 55-42.
Taylor led the way with 18 points, while Alex Gordon added eight points and Taysean Metz chipped in seven.
With the two wins, the Wolves move to 5-5.
Gymnastics
The South Burlington gymnastics team took the top spot in a meet at the Green Mountain Training Center on Saturday.
Ella Maynard was the top finisher for the Wolves, coming in first place in the floor exercise and third place in the uneven bars.
South Burlington finished with 113.74 points, while Champlain Valley was just behind with 110.75 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.