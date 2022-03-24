The South Burlington boys’ and girls’ basketball teams were well represented on Vermont Basketball Coaches Association all-star game rosters on March 20 at Champlain Valley Union High School.
Greta Heldman and Mercedes Rozzi both played for the South in the Division 1 and 2 girls’ game, while Khalon Taylor played for the North in the boys’ game.
Taylor had nine points in the 92-77 win over the South, while the South lost to the North in the girls’ game, 81-50.
While the trio of seniors represented the Wolves in the all-star game, Alex Gordon was named to the D1-2 Dream Dozen boys’ team.
Junior Aleah Staley earned an honorable mention to the All-Metro team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.