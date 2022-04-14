Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain. Snow may mix in. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.