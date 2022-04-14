Boys’ lacrosse
Coach: Garnet Smith
Last season: Lost in the Division I quarterfinals
This season: 1-0
Key returnees: Ben Leonard, defense, senior; Damon Strempek, defense, senior; Evan Knoth, goalie, junior; Rex Jewell, attack, junior; Will Hershberg, attack, junior; Ryan Sweet, midfield, junior; Brooks Balkan, midfield, junior.
Key newcomers: Will Goyette, attack, freshman.
Outlook: After a season gaining some much-needed experience, the South Burlington boys’ lacrosse team is back with an older team with a junior class ready to compete.
“We have benefited from playing a year and learning from mistakes,” coach Smith said. “The team as a whole really enjoys being together, which fun to watch.”
Leonard and Strempek, two of the team’s seniors, will anchor the Wolves defense. Meanwhile, the seven sophomores that started last year return as juniors and will provide the bulk of the midfield.
Up next: Friday, April 15, against Mount Mansfield, 4 p.m.
Girls’ lacrosse
Coach: Anjie Soucy
Last season: DI state champions
This season: 2-0
Key returnees: Sam Crane, attack, senior; Mia Kaczmarek, attack, junior; Rachel Kelley, midfield, sophomore; Miranda Hayes, midfield, junior; Mercedes Rozzi, midfield, senior; Madie King-Thurber, defense, senior; Katie O’Hara, defense, senior; Greta Heldman, goalie, senior.
Key newcomers: Too early to tell.
Outlook: The South Burlington girls’ lacrosse enters the season as back-to-back DI state champions and with most of last year’s squad returning, they are looking to make it three in a row.
The experience starts in the back for the Wolves, with Heldman returning to helm the goal and multiple seniors, including King-Thurber and O’Hara, in front of her to control the defense.
“With nearly the entire starting lineup back, expectations are running high for the Wolves this spring,” coach Soucy said. “They clearly have a target on their backs as back-to-back defending champs, so playing a high-quality game every time will be critical throughout the season.”
Up next: Tuesday, April 12, versus Burr and Burton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys’ tennis
Coach: Drew Gordon
Last season: Lost in the DI playdowns
Key returnees: Sri Sethuraman, senior; Chris Bialas, senior; James Bialas, senior; Vihit Gupta, seniors.
Key newcomers: Too early to tell.
Outlook: South Burlington returns four of its five singles players to the court and will look to rely on that veteran presence early in the season. The Wolves will also have some healthy competition, both for the remaining singles position and the four doubles spots.
“Our strengths include our veteran presence and leadership,” coach Gordon said. “I do expect to be competitive, but I have no idea how we will compare against other programs until we play them. All we can do is work hard to improve every day.”
Opener: Thursday, April 14, at Stowe
Girls’ tennis
Coach: Jake Agna and Jasmina Jusufagić
Last season: Lost in the DI state championship
Key returnees: Melissa Rosowsky, senior; Tenzin Tselha, senior; Ivy Howard, senior; Ranjani Sethuraman, senior; Lilla Erdos, senior; Sage Bennett, senior; Izzy Partilo, senior; Anna Bennett, sophomore.
Key newcomers: Too early to tell.
Outlook: The South Burlington girls advanced all the way to the state finals last season and will look to build off that success. Partilo will take on the No. 1 singles role this season, while Sage Bennett and Anna Bennett will return to play in the No. 2 and 3 spots.
The rest of the 11 players will fill in the rest of the singles and doubles spots for the Wolves. “We have many returning players this year that are familiar with each other and what a high school season looks like,” said co-coach Jusufagić. “Our goal is to improve every match and to become comfortable in matches.”
Opener: Tuesday, April 12, at Stowe, 3:30 p.m.
Track and field
Coach: Geoff Bennett and Dennis Akey
Key returnees: Boys — Jack Cheney, sprints/jumps, senior; Yoni Gebreselasie, sprints/jumps, senior; Jordan Lee, sprints, senior; Mats Nevin, mid-distance, senior; Silas O’Brien, distance, senior; Dylan Palmer, distance, senior; Aidan Parascando, jumps/sprints, senior; Aidan Paul, throws, senior; Patrick Sweeney, distance, senior; Eric Tetreault, sprints, senior; Garett Ward, sprints, senior. Girls — Sylvia Burkman, sprints, senior; Nora Clear, jumps/sprints, senior; Sierra Fisher, distance, senior; Jane Kakalec, distance, senior; McKenna Sweet, sprints, senior; Catherine White, distance, senior; Ava White, distance, senior; Lauren Williams, distance, senior.
Key newcomers: Too early to tell.
Outlook: The team is looking to build on a strong indoor season. The boys will have a lot of experience in the hurdles and sprints, led by seniors Cheney and Gebreselasie. On the girls’ side, the Wolves will have a senior-heavy group of runners, with Fisher and Kakalec leading the way in the distance categories.
“After a strong indoor season, our team has grown quite a bit and hope to build on our success,” coach Akey said. “We want to have everyone improve as the season goes on, stay healthy and have fun. At states we’d love to score more points than we did at the outdoor state meet a year ago.”
Opener: Monday, April 11, South Burlington
Girls’ Ultimate Frisbee
Coach: Mariz (Mo) Mangundayao and Janette Hasenecz
Key returnees: Hiba Ali, senior; Christina Conklin, senior; Emma Cooley, senior; Ana Jones, senior; Clara Margulius, junior; Lily Hankes, junior.
Key newcomers: Lucy Flemer, sophomore; Ava Jensen, sophomore; Sunny Wickenden, sophomore; Moriya Gelfenbein, sophomore; Meredith Lambert, freshman.
Outlook: With 11 returning players, the South Burlington girls Ultimate Frisbee team is looking to build off the previous season and make a long playoff run. The team’s three seniors — Ali, Conklin and Cooley — will handle the bulk of the handling and marshal the offense, according to coach Mangundayao.
“Our physicality and quickness will help us in games. Our goal is to be very competitive in our games and to make it far in the playoffs,” the coach said.
South Burlington will add some new talent that could help spread the team’s offense down field.
Opener: Tuesday, April 12, against Middlebury, 4 p.m.
Boys’ Uultimate Frisbee
Coach: Sebastian Ventrone
This season: 1-0
Key returnees: Botond Erdos, senior; Jason Johnston, senior; Max Fontana, junior.
Key newcomers: Nate Plourde, freshman.
Outlook: The team has high hopes for the season and is focused on bringing home the program’s first state title. The group will rely on its strong returning core of players, coach Ventrone said. The team got off to a strong start with a 15-2 win over Milton, with team captains Erdos and Fontana pacing the team offensively in the win.
The group will also look to work in the newcomers, including potential first-year standout Plourde.
Up next: Wednesday, April 13, versus Vermont Commons, 4 p.m.
