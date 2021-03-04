Girls’ hockey
BFA-St. Albans 3, South Burlington 1: South Burlington scored first but BFA-St. Albans came back to score three goals in the second period and earn the win on Saturday.
Sabrina Brunet had the lone goal for the Wolves, while Cait Bartlett added an assist on the play.
Taylor Tobrocke stopped 34 shots in goal for South Burlington, which falls to 2-3.
It was the third loss in a row for the Wolves, who lost to Woodstock 2-1 on Wednesday.
Catie Collins had goal and Tobrokce stopped 26 shots in a losing effort.
Boys’ hockey
South Burlington 7, Rutland 3: Nick Kelly had a hat trick and the South Burlington offense carried the team to a win over Rutland on Saturday.
Gio Digiulian added two goals and two assists for the four-point night, while Ethan Perkinson and Aaron Gucciardi each chipped in with a goal for the Wolves (2-2). Zack Erickson dished out two assists.
It was the second loss in a week for the Wolves, who fell to BFA-St. Albans 5-1 on Wednesday.
Perkinson had the goal for the Wolves and Logan Riddle stopped 18 shots.
Gymnastics
Ella Maynard led the South Burlington gymnastics team in a dual meet with Champlain Valley on Saturday, with the Redhawks coming out on top with a 117.1 team score.
Maynard finished first on the uneven bars, with a score of 7.9, and in second place on beam and floor exercise. She came in second in the all-around event, behind CVU’s Ruby Opton.
South Burlington finished with a team score of 89.55.
Boys’ basketball
Champlain Valley 58, South Burlington 40: Champlain Valley went on a 18-9 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from South Burlington for a win on Friday night.
Aidan Devine and Devonte Jackson each had 10 points to pace the Wolves, who fall to 2-2. Tyler Gammon and Jonah Cattaneo added eight points apiece.
CVU’s Devin Rogers had a double-double — 14 points and 14 rebounds — in the win.
Girls’ basketball
St. Johnsbury 58, South Burlington 43: South Burlington took an early lead before St. Johnsbury used a 18-10 run to grab the lead and the win on Thursday, Feb. 25.
Miranda Hayes had 13 points for the Wolves, who fall to 2-3. Megan Knudsen (10 points) also hit double digits.
Hayden Wilkins led all scorers with 22 points for the Hilltoppers (2-3).
Alpine skiing
The South Burlington alpine ski team hit the slopes at Cochran’s Ski Area on Thursday for a slalom.
Patrick Sweeney was the top finisher for the Wolves, coming in seventh place on the boys’ side. Ben Leonard was 13th and George Huffman came in 17th to help the boys’ team to a fourth-place finish.
Emma Shedleur was the top finisher on the girls’ side for South Burlington, coming in 15th. The girls’ team finished sixth overall.
