As the South Burlington softball team walked off with a win last Tuesday over Essex it also walked into a new era for the program.
It was the Wolves first victory — ever — over the Essex softball team and moved the team to a 9-2 record.
“I’ve been playing softball since I was 8 years old, all throughout Little League and middle school and we’ve never even come close to meeting Essex before, so that felt great for us,” senior catcher Emma Stevens said. “Normally we’re the bottom feeders but all of the sudden the tides turn and it’s just amazing to be part of it.”
The win has South Burlington setting lofty goals for the second half of the season and, hopefully, the postseason.
The season’s big win and strong start is the culmination of a five-year climb for the Wolves to improve the program’s standing in softball in Vermont.
In 2017, the team advanced to the semifinals for the team’s first appearance that deep in the playoffs and then posted winning records the next three seasons.
Now, South Burlington sits in second place in the rankings, has an offense that has scored 10 runs or more in five of its games and a pitcher in Emily Borrazzo who has pitched three shutouts.
“I think one of the main things that we said was we just want everyone to have a role and be able to say that they improved in that role and that they contributed to the team,” Borrazzo said. “We just want to have really good team chemistry and have each other’s backs and trust each other. At the beginning it was more just talking about it. I think now that we realize that we can do it; we’ve started to want it more.”
Borrazzo’s success on the mound is the first key to South Burlington’s success. Whenever the junior pitcher takes the ball, in almost every scenario, she provides a stabilizing presence.
“We trust the heck out of Emily, and we feel so good when she’s out there,” first-year coach Hailey Reilly said. “I think the trust that she has in us behind her is really important for our fielding.”
When Borrazzo is on the mound, one of the early season adjustments Reilly made was improving the team’s defense behind her. She wanted to make sure that if the ball was put in play, the group could trust its fielding.
“We started the season with a lot of errors,” Reilly said. “We saw that, we named that, and we worked at that.”
Reilly’s coaching style is another reason for the Wolves’ success, players said. She took over the team this year and immediately worked on building communication and pushing the team to improve.
“She brings like a lot of positivity to the team,” senior Sofia Richland said. “She cares a lot, not only about winning but team dynamics. She cares if we’re getting along, if there’s a conflict, she wants to resolve it.
“I think that is a key, if you’re not friends off the field, you’re not going to work well on the field. So that’s very important for her.”
The communication and team camaraderie so important to Reilly has also brought an improvement to the team’s hitting. The coach and team’s leadership encourages players to work with each other, from offering suggestions on stances to providing positive support.
“It’s been building slowly, and we have a lot of leaders as hitters who have been helping others,” Reilly said. “Today for practice, my captain was like, ‘Can we talk to the girls about what we’re seeing? Can we ask to work with some girls?’ I said, ‘absolutely.’ Our leaders have really stepped up in those moments and that’s been really, really awesome to see.”
Now the team hopes that support and positive mindset carries the Wolves through the last five games of the regular season, which includes big matchups against unbeaten BFA-St. Albans and Missisquoi, which sits right behind South Burlington in the standings.
But despite those formidable foes, the Wolves remain confident heading into the final weeks of the regular season.
“I don’t like saying to win a state championship (is our goal), because we’ve already accomplished so much this season,” Stevens said. “Obviously that is a goal, but this team needs to keep improving if we want to reach that goal. We’re only halfway through the season as of right now and we still got a lot of tough games to play.”
