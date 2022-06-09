On Tuesday, the South Burlington softball team will do something the program has never done before: host a Division I semifinal.
The Wolves beat Colchester, 4-2, Friday, June 3, in the quarterfinals to advance to the next round of the postseason.
“It’s amazing, it’s great momentum for going forward,” South Burlington senior Tori Smith said. “We’re just super hyped.”
No. 2 South Burlington hosted No. 6 St. Johnsbury on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. after press deadline.
The Wolves took on the Hilltoppers once during the regular season, beating them at home 8-2.
St. Johnsbury has been a run full of drama this postseason, beating CVU in a walkoff in the playdowns and then needing extra innings again in the quarterfinals to upset Missisquoi.
“I think we are excited,” South Burlington coach Hailey Reilly said. “We are going to take that game-by-game mindset.”
South Burlington moved into the semifinals after a tight win over Colchester, getting on the board early then relying on pitching and defense to close out the game.
Smith got things started for the Wolves in the second inning, scoring on a single from Sana AL Namee to give the team a 1-0 lead. After Devon Cherry scored to make it 2-0, Smith broke the game open with a two-run home run in the third inning.
“Tori has shown up for us all season with the bat,” Reilly said. “She is just such a leader and it’s been so big for us. To see her get that home run was so big.”
Colchester would not go away though, scoring on a home run in the fourth inning, and then again in the sixth to make it 4-2.
“I think adversity is huge, you don’t know you’re resilient until you face adversity,” Reilly said. “We want to have some plays; we want to have some hits.”
After the Lakers got a runner on base in the top of the seventh and put the pressure on South Burlington, pitcher Emily Borrazzo went to work. She struck out the next three batters to clinch the win and send the Wolves into the semifinals.
“I had all faith in Emily,” said Smith.
Borrazzo finished with 14 strikeouts and allowed just two runs on five hits in another complete game performance.
It is just the second appearance in the DI semis for the program. The Wolves lost to Mount Anthony in 2017 in the semifinals.
