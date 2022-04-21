Baseball
Coach: Luke Goyette
Last season: Lost in the Division I quarterfinals
This season: 1-1
Key returnees: Sully Beers, senior, outfield; Shane Burke, senior, outfield; Luke Fitzgerald, senior, outfield; Evan LaMothe, junior, pitcher; Kiefer McGrath, sophomore, catcher; Andre Bouffard, sophomore, shortstop.
Key newcomers: Too early to tell.
Outlook: The South Burlington baseball team spent last season gaining experience, and the Wolves are looking to take a step forward this year. Some early season strong hitting has South Burlington with a 1-1 record after opening week and Goyette hopes to add that to the team’s main strength last season — defense.
“We have returned a solid core with a good mix of seniors, juniors and sophomores,” Goyette said. “One of our strengths last year was our defense. It’s still too early to tell what our strength will be this year.”
The Wolves will get a good idea of where they stand this week as they begin their Metro Division schedule against Colchester and Essex.
Up next: Thursday versus Colchester, 4:30 p.m.
