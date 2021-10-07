Cross country
The South Burlington boys’ cross-country team came in eighth place at the Woods Trail Run in Thetford on Saturday.
Sky Valin was the top finisher for the Wolves, in 13th, while Patrick Sweeny (43rd), Vaughn Larkin (50th) and Silas O’Brien (60th) rounded out the South Burlington runners.
On the girls’ side, Sierra Fisher finished on top for the Wolves, coming in 16th overall. Emma Blanchard was the next South Burlington runner to cross the finish line, coming in 81st.
Boys’ soccer
South Burlington 1, Essex 1: After Essex scored in the second half, the South Burlington boys’ soccer tied up the game and the two teams finished 1-1 on Saturday.
Sumner Nenninger had the equalizer for the Wolves, with Evan Richardson earning the assist on the goal. Maximilian Bertmann stopped eight shots in goal.
With the tie, South Burlington moves to 6-1-1.
Football
South Burlington-Burlington 30, Colchester 0: The South Burlington-Burlington co-op football team won its first game of the season with a 30-0 victory Friday night.
Amari Fraser had a 2-yard touchdown and 12-yard touchdown run for the SeaWolves. Alex LeClair caught a 10-yard touchdown pass and Nick Kelly threw for a touchdown.
Armand Olteanu added a 32-yard field goal and Fraser scored on a fumble recovery.
Field hockey
South Burlington 4, Mount Mansfield 0: After a scoreless first half, the South Burlington offense found their game in the second half and the field hockey team beat Mount Mansfield 4-0 Friday.
Reese Bailey had a hat trick for the Wolves, while Abby Guenther added a goal and an assist. Izzy Redzic had one save in goal to earn the assist.
With the win, South Burlington moved to 8-0.
Girls’ soccer
South Burlington 2, Essex 0: Katie O’Hara tallied twice to help the South Burlington girls’ soccer beat Milton Saturday.
Madie King-Thurber and Oakley Machanic each had an assist for the Wolves. Mercedes Rozzi earned the shutout with three saves.
With the win, the Wolves move to 5-2.
