The Wolves look strong as the postseason starts to come into view. Coaches Adolphe Lumumba and Kelly Knudson deftly deploy the team’s 15 seniors, who are making the most of their final year with strong defensive performances from Anthony Grosselfinger, Zach Klugo and Jason Johnston.
Keller Dorgan and Zach Erickson give depth to the defense. Yonathan Gebreselaise provides dazzling ball skills at forward and Ayoob Musanovic challenges every midfield ball. Juniors Parker Banas and Evan Richardson bolster the midfield.
Junior Nate Hasencecz and sophomore Hammad Ali frustrates opponents with his timing on defense, while Giovani Stazi and Oliver Clifford reinforce the midfield.
Freshman Connor Watson rounds a strong mid-field group.
On Wednesday, Oct. 6, the Wolves showed support for the Winooski boys’ team by inviting them to stand with the Wolves during the national anthem. Later that night, seniors Sumner Nenninger, Sully Beers, Jonas Miller and Adam Slamani scored against St. Johnsbury with assists from seniors Mathias Nevin and Luke Fitzgerald. Freshman Max Bertmann had six saves.
On Saturday, Oct. 9, seniors Sully Beers and Alden Tebbetts struck goals against Mount Mansfield while senior Tenzen Yeshi and Max Bertman tallied five saves.
