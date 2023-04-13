South Burlington girls snowboarding followed up last season’s state title with a second-place finish in the Vermont state snowboarding championships.
The Wolves took first place in the slopestyle and rail jam events to clinch the second spot.
South Burlington, combined with Burlington High School this season, saw Sage Wyndorf (Burlington) finish with the individual state title.
Molly Cota (South Burlington) came in third in the slopestyle, while teammate Emma DeGuise (South Burlington) came in fourth place.
Elsa Prah, Jordan Prahl and and Lila Hamme also competed for the Wolves in the state championship meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.