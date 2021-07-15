Baseball
Two South Burlington baseball players were named to the coaches’ Metro Division all-league first team this season.
Sully Beers earned a spot in the outfield on the first team and Ethan Moore was named a first team pitcher for the Wolves.
Evan LaMothe and Keifer McGrath both earned honorable mention on the Metro Division team.
Ultimate Frisbee
The Vermont high school ultimate frisbee coaches revealed the all-state teams for both the boys and the girls and a few South Burlington players earned a spot.
On the boys’ side, Lucas Paladino and Jason Johnston were both named to the second team.
For the girls, Kaleigh Plumeau was named to the first team.
Boys’ lacrosse
The South Burlington boys’ lacrosse team earned some individual honors to wrap up the 2021 spring season.
Will Hershberg was named to the Metro Division first team on attack for the Wolves. Will Bruns, Rex Jewell, Aaron Murakami and Ryan Sweet were all named to the second team from South Burlington.
Girls’ lacrosse
After winning the Division I state title, the South Burlington girls’ lacrosse team earned some all-state honors from the Vermont Lacrosse Coaches Association and All-American status.
South Burlington’s Lindsay Booth was named a U.S. Lacrosse All-American and Mercedes Rozzi was named a U.S. Lacrosse Academic All-American.
Booth (attack), Sam Crane (attack) and Rozzi (midfield) were all named to the all-state first team for the Wolves.
Miranda Hayes was named to the second team from the midfield, while Greta Heldman (goalie), Madie King-Thurber (defense), Rachel Kelley (attack) and Katie O’Hara (defense) all earned an honorable mention.
