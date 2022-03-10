South Burlington’s Rex Jewell skied off with some impressive hardware after the Division 1 alpine state championships.
The senior won the individual state title in both the slalom and the giant slalom, leading the Wolves to a fourth-place finish in the team competition on Tuesday, March 1.
Justin Shafritz came in just behind his teammate in third in the giant slalom and second in the slalom.
Patrick Sweeney was 40th and Jay Eagle finished in 45th place in the giant slalom for South Burlington. Jackson Rothman was 32nd in the slalom and Eagle came in 44th.
Champlain Valley won the team competition, placing four skiers in the top 10 in the slalom and three skiers in the top 10 in the giant slalom, with a score of 55. Woodstock was second with 115 points and Mount Mansfield was third with 126 points. South Burlington (168 points) came in fourth place.
Jewell and Shafritz both qualified for the Eastern High School Championships, traveling to New Hampshire to compete on Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5.
Shafritz came in 13th in the slalom and 28th in the giant slalom.
