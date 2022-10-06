Football
South Burlington-Burlington 20, BFA-St. Albans 14: The South Burlington-Burlington football team captured its first win Friday, Sept. 30, beating the BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites with a second half comeback.
Trailing 7-6 at halftime, the SeaWolves scored in the third quarter to take a 13-7 lead and did not look back.
Nick Kelly had a 2-yard TD rush and 10-yard touchdown pass for the SeaWolves, who move to 1-4. Sam Parris caught Kelly’s touchdown pass, while Taysean Metz ran 35 yards for another touchdown.
Boys’ soccer
South Burlington 3, Essex 1: South Burlington scored two goals in the first half enroute to a win over Essex Friday.
Evan Richardson tallied twice for the Wolves, while Hammad Ali also scored.
Andrew Chandler made seven saves in goal for the win. With the victory, South Burlington moves to 6-1-1.
Field hockey
South Burlington 1, Mount Mansfield 0: The South Burlington field hockey team won its fifth game in a row, beating Mount Mansfield Friday.
Oli Roy had the game-winning goal for the Wolves. Izzy Redzic earned the shutout with seven saves.
The Wolves move to 6-1-1.
Girls’ volleyball
South Burlington 3, Montpelier 1: The South Burlington girls’ volleyball beat Montpelier on Friday to move to 2-4.
The Wolves won the first set before Montpelier captured the second set 26-24.
But South Burlington came back to win the second set (25-22) and the third (25-14) to get the win.
Girls’ soccer
South Burlington 1, Essex 0: Elsa Nygaard-Ostby had the lone goal in a win for South Burlington over Essex on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Rachel Kelley added an assist on the game winner for the Wolves, who move to 4-2-2 with the win.
Alissa McLean stopped five shots to get the shutout.
