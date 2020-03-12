South Burlington High School senior Michel Bergeron signed his National Letter of Intent to NCAA Division I-FCS school Delaware State University. He’ll continue his education and football career then as a long snapper.
Bergeron’s football career started in first grade on the dirt fields of Jaycee Park playing for Rene LaBerge, founder and patriarch of the South Burlington Dolphins.
Bergeron next played for South Burlington High School, serving as a four-year varsity starter under the direction of longtime head coach Joe McDonald. He played different positions, including starting appearances at linebacker, center, defensive end, defensive tackle, guard and long snapper.
“I have coached Michel for the last four years,” McDonald said. “He is an extremely dedicated athlete. He has spent numerous hours with strength training and working on his long snapping skills. He has worked hard to be an excellent long snapper. The best we have ever had for sure.”
During his final year at South Burlington, Bergeron served as a team captain for the Seawolves. He was placed on the First team All-State as an offensive lineman and participated in the 2019 Vermont North-South All-Star Classic. He was also bestowed with wearing South Burlington alum USMC Corporal Mark A. Evnin’s number #72, a yearly tradition that honors Evnin’s memory and dedication to his country and the game of football.
He received the 2019 Football Gary Iverson Award.
After a number of D1 and D2 offers, Bergeron chose to continue his football and educational career at Delaware State University, where he will join a young Delaware State Hornets football team lead by third-year Head Coach Rod Milstead.
Milstead played in the National Football League for eight seasons, including as a member of the 1995 San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl champion squad.
The Delaware State Hornets compete in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference against teams throughout the Atlantic coastal region.
Bergeron said he hopes that his signing inspires a new generation of youth in this area to play football, to work hard both in the classroom and on the field and to achieve their dreams in whatever they pursue.
“Michel is the second athlete I have coached here at SB to receive a scholarship to play Division 1 football. The other was Jared Lebowitz, who played at UNLV,” said McDonald, who has coached at the high school for 29 years. “Michel is a special person. His dedication to football has paid off very well for him. I am truly going to miss him.”
He is the son of Jeffrey and Ann-Marie Bergeron.