Football
Champlain Valley 49, South Burlington-Burlington 20: The South Burlington-Burlington co-op football team saw its season end with a loss to top-seed Champlain Valley Union in the Division I football wild card game Oct. 29.
The Redhawks outscored the SeaWolves 28-7 in the second half.
No. 8 South Burlington-Burlington finished the season with a 1-8 record.
Girls’ soccer
Colchester 1, South Burlington 0: The South Burlington girls’ soccer team had its title defense come to an end with a loss to No. 2 Colchester in the Division I soccer quarterfinals on Oct. 29.
The Lakers scored in the first half to take the one goal lead, then held off the two-time defending champs to emerge with the win.
Alisa McLean had nine saves in goal for the Wolves to keep it close.
South Burlington finished the year with a 6-8-2 record.
Cross country
The South Burlington cross country teams headed to the DI state meet Oct. 29 in Thetford, with both teams finishing in the top 10.
For the boys, the Wolves came in fifth overall. Sky Valin paced the team with a 10th place finish. Austin Simone was 15th for South Burlington, while Evan Pidgeon came in 33rd, Ollie Cloutier 43rd and Odin Cloutier 44th.
On the girls’ side, the team came in seventh overall. Emma Blanchard was the top finisher for the Wolves, coming in 23rd. Maggie Clark was 29th for South Burlington, while Paige Poirer came in 41st and Gisele Zuchman was 48th.
Girls’ volleyball
Champlain Valley 3, South Burlington 0: The girls volleyball No. 2 Champlain Valley in all three sets but was on the losing end of a 3-0 score Oct. 29 in the DI quarterfinals.
The No. 10 Wolves dropped the first 25-23, and then lost the second and third sets 25-21 to end their playoff bid.
South Burlingon finished at 6-9 on the season.
