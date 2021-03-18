Boys’ hockey
South Burlington 7, Stowe 4: Gio DiGuilan had four goals to lead the South Burlington boys hockey team to a win over Stowe on Wednesday to wrap up the regular season.
Hunter Fay tallied twice for the Wolves (4-2-1), while Zack Erickson added a goal. Logan Riddle made 23 saves for the win.
South Burlington earned the No. 4 seed in the Division I boys hockey state tournament but withdrew from the tournament on Monday because of a COVID-19 situation, according to Mike Jabour, the school’s Director of Student Activities.
With the withdrawal, South Burlington’s opponent — No. 5 Woodstock — advances to the D-I semifinals.
Boys’ basketball
South Burlington 80, Burlington 63: Khalon Taylor’s 27 points helped South Burlington to a win over Burlington on Friday night to wrap up the regular season for the Wolves.
Aidan Devine added 13 points for the Wolves, who finished the regular season at 6-2. Tavian Barino chipped in with 12 points.
With the win and a 6-2 record, South Burlington earned the No. 3 seed in the Division I state tournament.
The Wolves will face the winner of No. 6 Essex (3-4) vs. No. 11 Mount Mansfield (3-6) on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Rice 51, South Burlington 36: The South Burlington girls basketball team dropped its regular season finale on Thursday, falling to Rice 51-36.
Miranda Hayes led the way for the Wolves with 14 points. With the loss, South Burlington finished the regular season with a 3-6 record.
The Wolves earned the No. 8 seed in the Division I state tournament and will host No. 9 St. Johnsbury (3-6) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
South Burlington lost to the Hilltoppers in their only meeting of the season, a 58-43 win in the middle of the schedule.
