GIRLS BASKETBALL
BFA-St. Albans 45, South Burlington 17: The season came to an end on Wednesday night, March 4, for the South Burlington girls basketball team.
The No. 11 Wolves lost to No. 6 BFA-St. Albans 45-17 in the Division I playdowns.
Megan Knudsen led the South Burlington scorers with six points. The Wolves wrapped up the season with a 4-17 record.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Burlington-Colchester 7, South Burlington 0: The South Burlington girls hockey team could not pull off an upset in the Division I quarterfinals.
The Wolves fell to top-seed Burlington-Colchester 7-0 on Tuesday, March 3, in the D-I playoffs.
Lyssa Tan was outstanding in net, making 70 saves for the Wolves. South Burlington finishes the season with a 1-19 record.
Burlington-Colchester advanced all the way the D-I state championship, played on Monday night, March 9.
FOOTBALL
South Burlington will have some representation for Vermont at the 67th Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
Brett Bohlmann play for the Green Mountain State, the selection committees announced on Wednesday, March 4.
The Shrine game will be played on Aug. 1 at Castleton University. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.
St. Johnsbury coach Rich Alercio will coach the Vermont squad, who trails in the all-time series 48-16-2.