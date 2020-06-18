Danielle Sleiman

Danielle Sleiman, above, was named Outstanding Female Athlete of the year.

 Photo by Paul Lamontagne

As the end of the school year neared and graduation approached, the South Burlington Wolves athletic department handed out awards to its standout student athletes. Some didn’t even get their seasons because of COVID-19 cancellations.

The awards recognized players for their contributions on and off the athletic fields.

Brett Bohlmann was recognized as the South Burlington Outstanding Male Athlete, while Danielle Sleiman was named Outstanding Female Athlete.

The Athletic Award of Excellence, given to students who respect their teammates, officials, coaches and opponents, was given to Lyssa Tan and Ray Thibeault.

The Booster Sportsmanship Award, given to the athletes who best represents sportsmanship and is awarded by the SBHS Athletic Boosters, was awarded to Joe Balkan and Jessica Chant.

The Gary Iverson Memorial Award was awarded to Cam Chiari and is given to the senior who best displays the qualities of courage, self-knowledge, optimism, integrity and maximum utilization of talent.

The Donna Spooner Memorial Award, which is given to the female athlete who shows outstanding character and spirit, was awarded this year to Ainsley Hultgren and Yu Xin Zhao.

The Scholar Athlete Awards were given to Maddie Liebegott and Quinn Pidgeon. The Special Athletic Council Award was awarded to Anna Borrazzo and Seamus McGrath.

South Burlington ski coach Andy Wies was named the Coach of the Year.

The SBHS Athletic Boosters recognized Annette Harton and Lisa Immobersteg with the President’s Award.

The Athletic Council also gave its Award for Outstanding Service to the Athletic Department to Vinny Orest.

Baseball

South Burlington’s Jack Ambrosino was named the Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year in baseball – without throwing a single pitch.

The award was given based on his previous three seasons, which he finished with a 1.66 ERA. He also finished with a 4.19 GPA in the classroom and volunteered with the Big Buddy basketball program, youth baseball and blood drive programs.

Ambrosino will attend Holy Cross in the fall where he will baseball for the Crusaders.

Youth sports

Recreational and youth sports will be allowed to return June 15, according Gov. Phil Scott.

Some organized sports can practice starting on the 15th, with games resuming July 1.

The restrictions, which are provided by the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, allows sports of no or low-contact and short-duration, incidental contact to resume their programs.

High-contact sports will be limited to conditioning and skill-building drills.

Tags

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1,000 characters or fewer. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.