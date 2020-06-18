As the end of the school year neared and graduation approached, the South Burlington Wolves athletic department handed out awards to its standout student athletes. Some didn’t even get their seasons because of COVID-19 cancellations.
The awards recognized players for their contributions on and off the athletic fields.
Brett Bohlmann was recognized as the South Burlington Outstanding Male Athlete, while Danielle Sleiman was named Outstanding Female Athlete.
The Athletic Award of Excellence, given to students who respect their teammates, officials, coaches and opponents, was given to Lyssa Tan and Ray Thibeault.
The Booster Sportsmanship Award, given to the athletes who best represents sportsmanship and is awarded by the SBHS Athletic Boosters, was awarded to Joe Balkan and Jessica Chant.
The Gary Iverson Memorial Award was awarded to Cam Chiari and is given to the senior who best displays the qualities of courage, self-knowledge, optimism, integrity and maximum utilization of talent.
The Donna Spooner Memorial Award, which is given to the female athlete who shows outstanding character and spirit, was awarded this year to Ainsley Hultgren and Yu Xin Zhao.
The Scholar Athlete Awards were given to Maddie Liebegott and Quinn Pidgeon. The Special Athletic Council Award was awarded to Anna Borrazzo and Seamus McGrath.
South Burlington ski coach Andy Wies was named the Coach of the Year.
The SBHS Athletic Boosters recognized Annette Harton and Lisa Immobersteg with the President’s Award.
The Athletic Council also gave its Award for Outstanding Service to the Athletic Department to Vinny Orest.
Baseball
South Burlington’s Jack Ambrosino was named the Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year in baseball – without throwing a single pitch.
The award was given based on his previous three seasons, which he finished with a 1.66 ERA. He also finished with a 4.19 GPA in the classroom and volunteered with the Big Buddy basketball program, youth baseball and blood drive programs.
Ambrosino will attend Holy Cross in the fall where he will baseball for the Crusaders.
Youth sports
Recreational and youth sports will be allowed to return June 15, according Gov. Phil Scott.
Some organized sports can practice starting on the 15th, with games resuming July 1.
The restrictions, which are provided by the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, allows sports of no or low-contact and short-duration, incidental contact to resume their programs.
High-contact sports will be limited to conditioning and skill-building drills.