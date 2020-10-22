Cross Country
A top-ten finish for a trio of South Burlington runners helped the Wolves to third place in Saturday’s NVAC Metro Championships at Missisquoi Valley Union High School in Swanton.
Sierra Fisher (sixth), Holly Margulius (eighth) and Nora O’Grady (10th) paced South Burlington in the large school competition.
Champlain Valley Union High School took first place with 33 points, while Essex followed with 75 points.
On the boys side, South Burlington came in fourth place as a team.
Patrick Sweeney was the top finish for the Wolves in seventh place and Vaughn Larkin came in ninth place.
Champlain Valley won the boys competition, BFA-St. Albans was second and Burlington was third.
Girls’ Soccer
South Burlington 3, Burlington 1: Ava Hamme had a goal and two assists for South Burlington in a win over Burlington on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Grace Johnson and Josie Oliveira each added a goal for the Wolves (4-2). Mercedes Rozzi stopped two shots to earn the win.
Boys’ Soccer
Rice 3, South Burlington 2: Rice rushed out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first 15 minutes, but South Burlington’s comeback win fell short in a loss on Saturday.
Sumner Nenninger and Tommy O’Leary each tallied for South Burlington (3-4-1). Anzer Waqar stopped three shots in the loss, which snapped a two-game win streak for the Wolves.
Field Hockey
South Burlington 1, Rice 1: South Burlington and Rice battled to a 1-1 tie on Saturday.
Emma Shedleur opened the scoring with a goal for the Wolves (4-1-1), while Rice responded with a tying tally from Natalie Martin.
Sam Crane added an assist for South Burlington and Izzy Redzic stopped seven shots.
Football
Burlington-South Burlington 21, BFA-St. Albans 7: The Burlington-South Burlington football program earned a 21-7 win over BFA-St. Albans on Friday, Oct. 14.
The SeaWolves also learned on Friday that football would play a regional playoffs. Though no state championships will be awarded, Burlington-South Burlington will get a chance to compete in postseason action in the Burlington area region.
The SeaWolves earned the No. 3 seed and will face No. 6 Milton on Friday night at 7 p.m.
Girls’ Volleyball
South Burlington 3, BFA-St. Albans 0: The South Burlington girls’ volleyball team won its third match of the season, beating BFA-St. Albans.
The Wolves won the first set 25-18, the second set 25-11 and clinched the win with a 25-18 third-set win.
Kristen Precourt had nine aces to lead the team and Lindsay Taylor had five aces.
The team will now play three matches to wrap up the regular season before starting a recently-approved postseason tournament.
The Wolves will play in the semifinals on Oct. 26 on the turf field at South Burlington.
