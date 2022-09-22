Boys’ soccer
Champlain Valley 5, South Burlington 1: Zach Spitznagle had a four-point effort — two goals and two assists — to pace Champlain Valley in a win over South Burlington Friday.
Maximilian Fontana had the lone goal for the Wolves, while Vikyat Mulpuri added the assist on the play.
Andrew Chandler and Oliver Payson combined to make nine saves for the Wolves, who move to 3-1.
Cross country
The girls’ cross country team traveled to the U-32 Invitational on Saturday, coming in fourth place overall.
Paige Poirier was the top finisher for the Wolves in seventh place. Maggie Clark was 16th and Syndey Rumsey came in 31st.
Field hockey
South Burlington 3, Mount Mansfield 0: Three different players found the back of the net as the South Burlington field hockey team beat Mount Mansfield Saturday, Sept. 17.
Ella Maynard had a goal and an assist to pace the Wolves, who move to 1-1-1 with the win. Bella Gordon and Ava Goyette each added a goal.
Izzy Redzic made three stops to clinch the shutout.
Football
Champlain Valley 42, South Burlington-Burlington 20: After battling in a tight first half, the South Burlington-Burlington surrendered 35 unanswered points to visiting Champlain Valley and lost its third game of the season.
Alec LeClair had a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown for the SeaWolves, while Jonah DeConinck had a rushing TD and Liam O’Connor caught a pass to score.
The SeaWolves fall to 0-3 with the loss.
