Three South Burlington skiers fought their way into the top 10 on the second day of Vermont high school alpine state championships.
Cam Chiari finished in fifth place on Tuesday, March 3, at Suicide Six in the slalom championships, with Will Camp coming in ninth and Rex Jewell finishing 10th.
The results pushed the Wolves over the top to capture the state championship trophy, the program’s first since 1983.
Chiari also finished in the top 10 in Monday’s giant slalom race on March 9, coming in eighth place. Camp was 11th and Jewell was 13th. George Huffman was 18th for South Burlington in the GS.