The South Burlington boys basketball team has earned itself some time off.
The Wolves finished the regular season with a 14-6 record and earned the No. 4 seed in the Division I boys basketball state tournament.
“This is it, we have been building to this all year,” said South Burlington coach Soloman Bayer-Pacht. “All year we had our eyes on [a trip to Patrick Gym].”
South Burlington gets a bye for the first week of the postseason and will return to action on Friday, Feb. 28, in the D-I quarterfinals.
The Wolves will face the winner of Mount Mansfield (No. 5) vs. Colchester (No. 12) at home at 7 p.m.
“We will go as a group and watch the game tomorrow night,” said Bayer-Pacht. “We can watch and talk about it a bit as the game is happening.”
A matchup with the fifth-seeded Cougars could be a tough draw for South Burlington, who dropped both games to the Jericho school this season. The first loss was a 52-49 setback in January and the second was a 64-49 loss in February.
“MMU is the one team that is legitimately bigger than us,” said Bayer-Pacht. “That is going to be quite a task. It is nice to have the bye and a week to get ready for that game.”
If South Burlington can advance to the semifinals, they face a likely matchup with No. 1-seeded Rice.
The Green Knights came back to beat South Burlington on Friday, Feb. 21, in the final game of the regular season, with the state’s top scorer, Michel Ndayishimiye, hitting free throws in the final seconds to grab the win.
“It definitely left us with some nice fuel as the playoffs start. That one was as heartbreaking as they come,” said Bayer-Pacht. “But now we know we can play with everyone.”
South Burlington has a couple of options to turn to for scoring. Evan Parker led them with 31 points against Rice, but Tyler Gammon, Kalon Taylor and Jagr Rinehart are all capable of hitting double figures.
South Burlington is looking to advance to the semifinals at Patrick Gym for the first time since 1994.