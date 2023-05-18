The Northern Vermont High School Sailing Team sent four teams of two sailors to Sail Maine in Portland on May 14 to compete against 14 Maine high school teams.
Emaline Ouellette of Stowe and Lex Gerlack of South Burlington in bow number two lead the fleet off the start. They won two of the 11 races and finished 4th overall.
Established in 1997, the Community Sailing Center hosts the only high school sailing team in Vermont. All students from area high schools (public or private) and home schools who have sailing experience and are in good standing at their school are welcome as team members.
The team practices three to five days a week after school, with weekend regattas both at home and away.
