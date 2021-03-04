Champlain Valley Union High School continued its dominance Thursday, Feb. 25, beating Rice Memorial High School 57-31.
CVU’s Catherine Gilwee started out another game with a 3-pointer on her team’s first offensive drive. This was followed by a pretty reverse layup by Gilwee, a 3-point play the old-fashioned way by Josie Pecor, another basket from downtown by Jade Leavitt, and a steal with a layup by Gilwee to end the first period.
The Redhawks saw an 18-9 advantage after just the first eight minutes of play.
Madeleine Mfochive’s three pointer opened the second frame, and Allison Bates made two free throws for 5 quick points. Maddie Reagan hit a three-pointer from a excellent pass from Bates, a patented inbound play from underneath the basket, which gave Elise Berger an opportunity to finish.The first half ended Rice 14, Gilwee 14. Adding in her teammates’ contribution made the first-half tally 31-14.
In the third, the Redhawks didn’t allow a Green Knight a field goal until there was 18 seconds left on the clock. Addi Hunter and Mfochive were particularly tough, working hard for CVU defending and controlling the boards. The quarter ended with the Redhawks leading 48-16.
Give a lot of credit to the Rice squad, though. They didn’t observe the scoreboard, refused to give up and seemed to work harder as the game went on.
The final score was 57-31.
In the JV affair, the Redhawks’ team walked all over their very young Rice opponents 45-9, after an explosive second quarter. The home team outscored the Green Knights 23-2 in the frame, to open up a 31-2 edge at intermission.
Rice managed to sink one field goal in the one-sided tilt. Ten of the 11 Redhawks etched numbers in the scorebook, with a balanced attack, led by Harper Danforth’s 10 points.
The CVU squad remains unbeaten this season.
