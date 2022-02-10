It’s now time to register for South Burlington Youth Baseball & Softball.
South Burlington offers competitive programs for kids ages 5 to12. For information and registration go to bit.ly/3snYY3V or search Facebook.
The group has been a chartered Little League in South Burlington since 1980. The league serves both male and female youth, ages 5 to 12, interested in being taught the sports of baseball or softball, but also sportsmanship and teamwork.
The all-volunteer organization always needs help, so if interested go to contact us on the link.
