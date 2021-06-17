The South Burlington girls’ lacrosse team will be the final team to compete for a state title this season — and now they’ll have to wait an extra two days to do it.
Rain delayed the Division I girls lacrosse state title match between the No. 2 Wolves and No. 4 BFA-St. Albans until Wednesday, when the two teams faced off at 7 p.m. at South Burlington High School in a match that came after press time.
It was the first matchup between the Wolves and Comets this season.
The Wolves lost only two times during the regular season — once to Vergennes to open to the season and again to Burr and Burton in the fifth game.
Since then South Burlington has been on a roll, winning the final nine games of the regular season, cruising past No. 10 Mount Mansfield in the quarterfinals and then coming back for a win over No. 3 Rutland in the semis.
Meanwhile, BFA-St. Albans dropped its first two games of the season, but then won 11 of the rest of the team’s 12 games to earn a No. 2 seed.
The Comets needed overtime to get a win over No. 5 Champlain Valley, then pulled off a major upset in the semifinals when they defeated top-seed Burr and Burton.
Though they had yet to meet, the two teams have common opponents this season. BFA went 5-2 against those six teams while the Wolves were 9-1.
Everything pointed to two tough teams, evenly matched, heading into the finals.
